Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $164,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG opened at $8.36 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.