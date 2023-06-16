Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $224,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $406.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.48. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.