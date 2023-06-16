Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $3.98 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 180,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned about 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSJO opened at $22.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
