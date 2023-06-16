Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $690,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $38.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

