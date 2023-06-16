Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New $13.17 Million Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 393,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 357,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 56,613 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,182,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,606,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

