Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New $262,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $113.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

