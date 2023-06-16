Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New $583,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,125 shares of company stock valued at $36,869,507 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $211.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.44 and a 200 day moving average of $175.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.