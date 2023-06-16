Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $32.45.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
