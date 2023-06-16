Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

