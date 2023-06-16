Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.2 %

NVO stock opened at $162.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.