Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.65

Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 1100500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Westaim from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of C$516.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.91. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

Westaim ( CVE:WED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 91.36% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.49 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Westaim Co. will post 0.8040541 earnings per share for the current year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

