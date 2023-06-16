Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the May 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the period.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 81,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,455. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
