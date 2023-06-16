Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the May 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 81,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,455. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.