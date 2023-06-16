WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,960,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 92,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
NYSE WE opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. WeWork has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $6.39.
WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WeWork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
