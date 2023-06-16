Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) vs. Westwing Group (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Financial Contrast

Westwing Group (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Rating) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Whirlpool shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Whirlpool shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westwing Group and Whirlpool’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool $19.72 billion 0.41 -$1.52 billion ($36.64) -4.00

Profitability

Westwing Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Whirlpool.

This table compares Westwing Group and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwing Group N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool -10.34% 28.28% 5.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westwing Group and Whirlpool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwing Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Whirlpool 2 2 1 0 1.80

Westwing Group currently has a consensus target price of C$10.30, indicating a potential upside of 59.20%. Whirlpool has a consensus target price of $136.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.52%. Given Westwing Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Westwing Group is more favorable than Whirlpool.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Westwing Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwing Group

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products. The company provides its products under own and private label, and third-party brands. It has operations in 11 European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Italy. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Hotpoint, Indesit, InSinkErator, Yummly, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Speed Queen, Ignis, Privileg, Eslabon de Lujo, Acros, and Ariston brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

