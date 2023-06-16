WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,272,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,282,991 shares.The stock last traded at $6.95 and had previously closed at $7.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

