Wolfe Research Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $140.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

