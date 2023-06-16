Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 6.3%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 9,259,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 48,469,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Woodbois from GBX 6 ($0.08) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Woodbois Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £11.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

