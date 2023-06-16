Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $474.98

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 474.98 ($5.94) and traded as high as GBX 530.50 ($6.64). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 516.50 ($6.46), with a volume of 275,849 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.44) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640.67 ($8.02).

Workspace Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £979.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2,542.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 484.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 475.22.

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

Workspace Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,000.00%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

