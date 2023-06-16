Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $474.98

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 474.98 ($5.94) and traded as high as GBX 530.50 ($6.64). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 516.50 ($6.46), with a volume of 275,849 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.44) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640.67 ($8.02).
Workspace Group Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £979.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2,542.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 484.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 475.22.
Workspace Group Increases Dividend
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.
Read More
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.