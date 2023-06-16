Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Cap of $600.29 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $234.20 or 0.00917949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $600.29 million and approximately $90.80 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,563,126 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

