Wrapped TRON Market Capitalization Tops $7.05 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.05 billion and $1.27 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07075954 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,508,719.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

