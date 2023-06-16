Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.32 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

