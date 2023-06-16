Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
YGRAF stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
