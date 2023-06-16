Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

YGRAF stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.