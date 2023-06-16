Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.58

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 37104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on YGR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$154.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.52.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 45.02% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of C$49.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6311787 EPS for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

