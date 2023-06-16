Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Cut to $62.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

ZLAB stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.43. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 194,063 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

