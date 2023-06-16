Zcash Price Tops $25.42 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $415.10 million and approximately $17.86 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $25.42 or 0.00096861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00042415 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00024041 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

