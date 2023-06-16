Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 7817662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Zenith Energy Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.82 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.21.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

