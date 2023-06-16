Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $275.81 million and $11.23 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,655,819,408 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

