Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $141,277.50 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

ZM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.76.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.