ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,400 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 242,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 73.4% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

