Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

