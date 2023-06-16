ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Head-To-Head Comparison

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.76% 14.25% 9.88% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 3.28 $987.22 million $1.34 20.87 Shengfeng Development $370.33 million 0.86 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Shengfeng Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) and Shengfeng Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00 Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $36.96, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Shengfeng Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

