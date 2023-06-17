116,886 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 116,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

TOL traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,441. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

