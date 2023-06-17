131,800 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 131,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 116,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after buying an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $66.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

