131,800 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 131,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 3.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after buying an additional 2,548,855 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 1,032,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

