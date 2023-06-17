13,600 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Celsius makes up approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.