1,363 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 443,609 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $361.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

