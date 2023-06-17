287,262 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Purchased by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,703,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $74.93 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

