4,400 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

