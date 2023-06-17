56,375 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. Empirical Finance LLC owned 0.42% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 437.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $61.98 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21.

