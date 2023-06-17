990 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $260.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.