A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A.G. BARR Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 478.50 ($5.99) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a 12 month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 565.60 ($7.08). The firm has a market cap of £536.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 509.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 524.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is presently 4,482.76%.

Insider Transactions at A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR Company Profile

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.42) per share, with a total value of £19,873.62 ($24,866.89). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,841 shares of company stock worth $4,007,273. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

