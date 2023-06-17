a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

AKA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,230,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $60.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.05. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 32.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

