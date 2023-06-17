ABCMETA 24 Hour Volume Hits $451.42 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $451.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 52% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,486.16 or 0.99963042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002518 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $762.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.