ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.60 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $454.60 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017636 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,568.50 or 1.00033566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002475 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002518 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $762.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.