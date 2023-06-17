ABCMETA Price Up 51.8% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $511.06 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015042 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,526.37 or 0.99996164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002478 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002518 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $762.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

