Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Accenture were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $319.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

