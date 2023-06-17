Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $319.56 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.