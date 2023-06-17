Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Down 29.5% in May

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENER. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 171,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,174,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ENER opened at $10.36 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

