Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accretion Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Get Rating) by 322.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,412 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Accretion Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,493. Accretion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11.

