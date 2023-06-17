Achain Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $175,692.36 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002258 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002677 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

